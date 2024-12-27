POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Up 18.1% – Should You Buy?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 322,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 141,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
View Our Latest Report on POET Technologies
POET Technologies Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at POET Technologies
In other POET Technologies news, Senior Officer Vivek Rajgarhia sold 5,000 shares of POET Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$36,219.00. Also, Director James Lee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total transaction of C$173,712.50. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.