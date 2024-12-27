POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading 18.1% Higher – Here’s Why

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.24. 322,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 141,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.
POET Technologies Trading Up 18.1 %
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Vivek Rajgarhia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$36,219.00. Also, Director James Lee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total transaction of C$173,712.50. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
