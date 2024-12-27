POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Up 18.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) were up 18.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 322,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 141,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.

Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.84.

In other news, Director James Lee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total value of C$173,712.50. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Rajgarhia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$36,219.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

