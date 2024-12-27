Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PSZKY opened at $14.00 on Friday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.
About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna
