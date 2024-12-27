Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSZKY opened at $14.00 on Friday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Retail, Corporate and Investment, and Transfer center and other segments. It offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

