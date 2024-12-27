Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Andrew Combs Buys 60,000 Shares

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Combs bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 377,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,343.51. This represents a 18.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Combs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Andrew Combs acquired 3,075 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $3,536.25.

Prelude Therapeutics Trading Up 17.6 %

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRLD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 86.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 522,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

