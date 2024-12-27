Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 6,879.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,063,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048,596 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $18,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTES. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $4,247,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 322.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 379,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 289,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,032,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

GTES stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.38. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

