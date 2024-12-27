Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $18.74 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 819,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $20.26 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

