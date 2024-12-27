Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Benjamin C. Singer Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $114,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,181.02. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. XN LP lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,812 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 66.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,745,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,453,000 after buying an additional 1,098,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 128.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,267,000 after buying an additional 1,297,151 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 254.0% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,762,000 after buying an additional 1,609,607 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,873,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

