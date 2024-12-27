Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Short Interest Update

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a growth of 4,732.7% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.65% of Procure Space ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Procure Space ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ UFO opened at $24.23 on Friday. Procure Space ETF has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10.

About Procure Space ETF

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

