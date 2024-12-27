Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Acquires $3,033,560.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Anevski bought 209,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $3,033,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,384.24. The trade was a 90.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Progyny Stock Up 1.2 %

PGNY opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $286.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Progyny by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 925.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

