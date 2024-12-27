ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $48.12. 1,953,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,982,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 246.6% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 74,108 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.