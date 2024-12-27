Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PUBGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Publicis Groupe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PUBGY
Publicis Groupe Stock Up 1.3 %
About Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.