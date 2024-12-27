Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Publicis Groupe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

PUBGY stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

