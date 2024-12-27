Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 658,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.6 days.
Puma Stock Down 4.9 %
OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $46.12 on Friday. Puma has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91.
Puma Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Puma
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.