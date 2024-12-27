Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 658,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.6 days.

Puma Stock Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $46.12 on Friday. Puma has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.