Q1 Earnings Estimate for ENTA Issued By HC Wainwright

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($8.00) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($7.36) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 171.57%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of ENTA opened at $6.00 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $41,444.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,202.28. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 246,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 85,082 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

