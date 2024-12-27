Q3 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Lowered by Zacks Research

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.19. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $21.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2027 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion.

TM opened at $197.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.17. The firm has a market cap of $265.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 118.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 188.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

