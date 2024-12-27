Q3 EPS Forecast for Patterson Companies Lowered by Analyst

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.35 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,935,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 268.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,431,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,201 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 58.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,391,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 515,299 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at about $11,183,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 411,012 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,746.88. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

