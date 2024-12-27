QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.40 and last traded at $159.36. 2,839,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,968,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.