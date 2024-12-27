QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Up 8.7% – What’s Next?

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01). 128,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 211,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

QUIZ Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £1.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.64.

About QUIZ

QUIZ is an omni-channel fashion brand, specialising in occasion wear and dressy casual wear.

QUIZ delivers a distinct proposition that empowers fashion forward customers to stand out from the crowd.

QUIZ’s buying and design teams constantly develop its own product lines, ensuring the latest glamorous looks at value prices.

Further Reading

