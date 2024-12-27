Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson Sells 392,551 Shares of Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson sold 392,551 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $4,451,528.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,121,898 shares in the company, valued at $148,802,323.32. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Red Cat Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $13.41 on Friday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.33.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat
About Red Cat
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Red Cat
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.