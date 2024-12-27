Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Sells 200,000 Shares

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCATGet Free Report) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 481,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,577.60. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Red Cat Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.33. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCATGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Red Cat by 390.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

