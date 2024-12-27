Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Sells 200,000 Shares

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 481,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,577.60. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Red Cat Stock Up 12.8 %
Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.33. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Red Cat
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Red Cat
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.