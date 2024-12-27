Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Sells 200,000 Shares

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 481,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,577.60. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Red Cat Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.33. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

Red Cat Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Red Cat by 390.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

