Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Director Alex Blumenfrucht Sells 5,236 Shares

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) Director Alex Blumenfrucht sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $19,320.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785.96. The trade was a 91.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reliance Global Group Stock Performance

Reliance Global Group stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

