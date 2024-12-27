Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PLAY FY2025 Earnings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 15,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.4% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 19,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $503,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,021. This represents a 38.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,128.49. This represents a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 71,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,596. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.