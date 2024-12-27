Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Toro FY2025 Earnings

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Toro in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.56. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

TTC opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toro has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.92. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 6,995.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 72,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Toro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 278,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

