Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 2.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 15,903,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 39,882,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $975,005.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,784,877.65. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,000 shares of company stock worth $3,312,443 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 76,967 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

