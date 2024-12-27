Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $1,149,000.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $1,149,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,214.20. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,132,000.00.
- On Monday, October 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of ROIV stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,333,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,182,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,145,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,134,000 after buying an additional 2,593,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,745,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,400,000 after buying an additional 1,460,205 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
