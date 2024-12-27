Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ROYL opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.04. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

