Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Royale Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ROYL opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.04. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.
About Royale Energy
