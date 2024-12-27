Rui Avelar Sells 2,252 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider Rui Avelar sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $24,434.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,555.75. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $718.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 63.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 65,972 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 995,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Evolus by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 68,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

