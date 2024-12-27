Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFFGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

