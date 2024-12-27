Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (RGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 25th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.004.
Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.