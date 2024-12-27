Russell Sust Global Opportunities Complex ETF (RGOS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on January 15th

Russell Sust Global Opportunities Complex ETF (ASX:RGOS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 25th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Russell Sust Global Opportunities Complex ETF Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Russell Sust Global Opportunities Complex ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Russell Sust Global Opportunities Complex ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Sust Global Opportunities Complex ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.