Samfine Creation Holdings Group (NASDAQ:SFHG) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Head to Head Contrast

CPI Card Group and Samfine Creation Holdings Group are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CPI Card Group and Samfine Creation Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Samfine Creation Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

CPI Card Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Given CPI Card Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than Samfine Creation Holdings Group.

This table compares CPI Card Group and Samfine Creation Holdings Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $458.38 million 0.80 $23.99 million $1.31 25.18 Samfine Creation Holdings Group $117.27 million 0.15 N/A N/A N/A

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Samfine Creation Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and Samfine Creation Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group 3.38% -46.90% 6.89% Samfine Creation Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CPI Card Group beats Samfine Creation Holdings Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards, including contact and contactless cards, plastic and encased metal cards, and Second Wave payment cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, as well as instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, and group service providers in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Samfine Creation Holdings Group

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial printing services in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of printed products, such as children’s books, educational books, art books, notebooks, diaries, and journals; and novelty and packaging products, including handcraft products, book sets, pop-up books, stationery products, products with assembly parts, and other specialized products, as well as shopping bags and package boxes. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

