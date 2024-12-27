Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s Why

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) was up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 455,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 77,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

