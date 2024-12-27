Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.34), with a volume of 2683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Science in Sport Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £62.16 million, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

Featured Stories

