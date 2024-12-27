Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 58.1% in December

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

