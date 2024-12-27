Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Expands By 201.0%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 201.0% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.4 days.
Aalberts Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $39.92 on Friday. Aalberts has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94.
About Aalberts
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aalberts
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.