Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Decreases By 37.0%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Acadian Timber Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $14.18.
About Acadian Timber
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acadian Timber
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.