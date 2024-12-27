Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Expands By 1,400.0%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $3.66 on Friday. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

