Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Increases By 7,330.0%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 7,330.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Up 28.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

