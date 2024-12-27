Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Grows By 134.9%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the November 30th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,867,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Stock Performance

Shares of AMMPF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. AmmPower has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About AmmPower

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

