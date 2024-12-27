Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Drops By 99.1%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Andritz stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.89. Andritz has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Andritz will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

