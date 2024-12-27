Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Increases By 5,100.0%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AppYea Stock Performance

APYP stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. AppYea has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc, a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app.

