Short Interest in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Expands By 134.0%

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 134.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AMID stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

