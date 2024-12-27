Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Rises By 114.3%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.