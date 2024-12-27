Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Increases By 150.7%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the November 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.33. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

