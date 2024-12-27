Short Interest in Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Expands By 4,300.0%

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Avantium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTXF opened at C$1.55 on Friday. Avantium has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.41.

Get Avantium alerts:

About Avantium

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.