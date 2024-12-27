Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Increases By 2,700.0%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.0 days.
Barco Price Performance
Shares of BCNAF opened at $12.98 on Friday. Barco has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.
About Barco
