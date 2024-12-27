Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Increases By 1,680.0%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,680.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 22.7 %

Shares of DBCCF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

About Decibel Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.