Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Increases By 1,680.0%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,680.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 22.7 %
Shares of DBCCF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
About Decibel Cannabis
