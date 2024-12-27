Short Interest in Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Increases By 6,800.0%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ECAOF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Eco has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.