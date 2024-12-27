Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Expands By 1,600.0%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HISF opened at $43.82 on Friday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

