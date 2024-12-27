Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Expands By 1,600.0%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of HISF opened at $43.82 on Friday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.