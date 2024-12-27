Short Interest in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Rises By 1,500.0%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of GCMGW opened at $1.28 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

