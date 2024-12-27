Short Interest in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Rises By 1,500.0%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance
Shares of GCMGW opened at $1.28 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.
